Animal welfare workers seize 55 dogs, puppies from home

This photo provided by Pennsylvania SPCA shows two dogs that were rescued in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Animal welfare authorities say 55 dogs and puppies were rescued from a Pennsylvania home Wednesday, after they received a call about unsanitary conditions there. The officers removed 22 Cane Corsos, 16 French bulldogs, 13 Border Collies, three Pomeranian-husky mixes and a Doberman Pinscher from the property in Lancaster County, about 60 miles west of Philadelphia. (Gillian Kocher/Pennsylvania SPCA via AP)