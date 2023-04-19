The Lawrence County Humane Society and Shenango Valley Animal Shelter will each receive $1,576 from the April 8 Spring PAW-looza fundraiser in Volant.
“We’re ecstatic about the way it turned out and all the support and attention for our animals that need homes,” said Angelia Sherman, manager for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter in Hermitage. “The money is very helpful for veterinary bills. Weekly they average $1,000 to $2,000.”
A similar fundraiser to benefit the shelters is tentatively planned for Sept. 10, also at Volant Mills, said organizer Bridget Fry. It will be called Barktoberfest.
Fry also organized Spring PAW-looza in memory of her dog Sid — a nearly 17-year-old Labrador-shepherd-mix she had to put down in September. A home health care nurse, Fry adopted Sid when he was 5 from the Lawrence County Humane Society.
Spring PAW-looza included a doggie Easter egg hunt, painting with your pup, pet portraits, 50-50 raffle and Chinese auction. Coney Island donated 600 hot dogs.
Barktoberfest may include dogs bobbing for apples and hot dogs, pet portraits and more, Fry said. It will be similar to Spring Paw-looza attended by about 500 people and their dogs.
The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter provides 24/7 animal control for seven municipalities. The no-kill shelter works with a $130,000-a-year budget for payroll and utilities and relies on donations for about 70 percent of its operations, Sherman said.
“Vet bills are close to $60,000 a year,” she said.
Margie Seelbaugh, shelter manager for the the Lawrence County Humane Society, was also grateful.
“Any amount we get in from donations or people organizing events (is appreciated),” Seelbaugh said. “Bridget did a beautiful job.”
The donation will likely be earmarked for veterinary bills.
“We get a lot of Lyme disease, broken bones, skin infections and dental disease,” she said.
