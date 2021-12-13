FROM STAFF REPORTS
A Volant woman who police said is an animal enforcement officer has been arrested for reportedly moving out of her mobile home and leaving her dog behind to die.
Shenango Township police charged Jennifer Lynn George, 46, of Old State Road, after a German shepherd was found abandoned and dead inside of her former residence, which was in deplorable condition, a criminal complaint said.
Police reported a man was interested in buying her former property on Booher Lane in Shenango Township because it was up for tax forfeiture. He told police he went to look at the house and the back door was ajar, and no one appeared to have been living there. He went inside and found the deceased dog, he told police.
Police said they spoke to George on the phone and she told them the dog no longer could ascend or descend her steps and that it had died of old age. She said she had moved out of the house in December 2020 because of tax forfeiture.
She said she had left the dog alone for weeks to months while she lived elsewhere, and said she stopped at the house at times to give it food and water, according to the police.
They went to the mobile home and saw through the window a sizable amount of dog feces on the living room carpet, covering about 25 to 35 square feet. The dog was lying against the front door inside, the report said.
Police noted in the paperwork George has worked at the Lawrence County Humane Society and currently was working as an animal enforcement officer.
She is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death, cruelty to animals and three counts of neglect.
She was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who released her on an unsecured $10,000 bond, pending her preliminary hearing.
