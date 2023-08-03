A Linesville man serving a 10- to 20-year sentence in the 2019 death of 32-year-old Todd Rae Walker is seeking to have his conviction overturned.
Isaiah Randall "Izzy" Angry Jr., 32, formerly of Crawford County, was transported to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas from the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove in Indiana, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday for a Post-Conviction Relief Act hearing.
He filed for the reversal of his plea and sentence, claiming that his court-appointed defense attorney, John Bongivengo, was ineffective as his trial defense attorney and that he did not give Angry much choice when he offered a plea agreement that Angry accepted before common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox on Sept. 21, 2021, two days into his jury trial.
Angry testified under oath in court Tuesday he told Bongivengo he shot Walker in self-defense. He did not at any time during the hearing deny he was the shooter who took Walker's life.
He contends his plea to a charge of third-degree murder was arranged in private between Bongivengo and District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who prosecuted the case, and Bongivengo approached him with it and told him to either accept it or continue with the trial and take a chance on the jury finding him guilty of first-degree murder and his getting a life sentence.
He claimed his constitutional rights were violated, and his guilty plea was unlawfully induced because he believes he is innocent of the charge of criminal homicide. He said Bongivengo never offered him a plea deal before the trial started.
The plea agreement with Angry involved reducing his charge of first-degree murder to the third-degree murder conviction, and dismissing the remaining charges against him. A case in which he was accused of assaulting a corrections officer in July of 2019 also was dropped as part of the deal.
Angry claimed in court Tuesday that Bongivengo in his plea discussions with the prosecution completely disregarded his contention the killing was in self-defense.
"How do you know that?" Assistant District Attorney Kiley Shevitz queried during the hearing. She argued he would have no way of knowing the private discussions between Lamancusa and Bongivengo about the plea and the details about what was considered.
Cox, who presided over the hearing, ordered another hearing date be set to include testimony from Bongivengo and Lamancusa about how the plea arrangement came about. A new hearing date has not yet been set.
Angry was represented at the hearing by Youngstown attorney Christopher P. Lacich, who is court-appointed.
Angry, when entering his guilty plea in court, had admitted to shooting Walker.
Walker was shot and killed the morning of March 21, 2019, in the kitchen of a house at 103 N. Lee Ave. on the city’s West Side, where Angry had been renting a room.
He testified during his appeal hearing Tuesday he believed his life was in danger morning because Walker was high, trying to rob him "and was talking crazy and had a gun and it got out of hand."
Angry said Bongivengo told him he would have to take the witness stand during trial and testify to his self-defense claim, but he offered no plan or preparation for him to testify.
"I was told nothing in 2 1/2 years," he said, claiming he had only met once with Bongivengo before the trial. He said Bongivengo also never discussed with him about "consciousness of guilt" the jury might perceive because he left the house after the shooting. The police found him in a muddy, wooded area in Union Township and arrested him.
He testified Tuesday that Bongivengo told him about a 10- to 20-year deal, and "I thought it was that option or risk losing," he said. "I felt like I was going to lose. I felt like I didn't have a choice in the matter."
He said he further believes if Bongivengo better prepared him, and if his self-defense claim was registered before trial he would have been in a better position for acquittal.
The jury for Angry's trial was selected the previous week, and opening statements and testimony opened the proceeding that following Monday. Angry was offered the plea and accepted it that Tuesday morning.
Angry was accused of shooting Walker and hitting him three times with the gunfire. Three bullets were removed from Walker's body during an autopsy, according to trial testimony by a city police detective. The final bullet, which went through Walker’s hand and into his forehead, was the fatal shot, according to an autopsy report read aloud in court during the trial.
