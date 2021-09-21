Trial begins in 2019 West Side homicide case Two women are expected to testify as eyewitnesses in the shooting death of 32-year-old Todd …

The jury never returned to the courtroom Tuesday for the homicide trial of Isaiah “Izzy” Angry.

Their duty, unexpectedly, was over.

The guards ordered everyone out of the courtroom and locked the doors around 9:30 a.m. Nearly two hours later, the public was readmitted without the jury, to witness Angry, 30, plead guilty to third-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Todd Rae Walker.

During those two hours, Lawrence County District Attorney Lamancusa and court-appointed defense attorney John Bongivengo were privately negotiating a plea agreement with Angry that involved reducing his charge of first-degree murder to that of third-degree murder, and dismissing the remaining charges against him. A case in which he was accused of assaulting a corrections officer in July of 2019 also was dropped as part of the deal, both attorneys said.

Angry while entering his plea in court admitted to shooting Walker.

Presiding Common Pleas Court Judge Judge J. Craig Cox immediately afterward sentenced him to 10 to 20 years in a state correctional institution. He was credited for 916 days he already has spent in jail while awaiting trial.

Walker was shot and killed the morning of March 21, 2019, in the kitchen of a house at 103 N. Lee Ave. on the city’s West Side.

Tuesday would have been the second day of testimony in the case against him.

The jury had been selected last week, and opening statements and testimony opened the proceeding on Monday.

Story continues below video

Angry, 30, formerly of Linesville, Crawford County, was accused of shooting Walker, hitting him three times with the gunfire. Three bullets were removed from his body during an autopsy, according to testimony Monday by a city police detective. The final bullet, which went through Walker’s hand and into his forehead, was the fatal shot, according to the officer’s testimony and an autopsy report read aloud Monday in court.

Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa explained the city police Tuesday morning arrested one of two key witnesses in the case who was being uncooperative and was called to testify under subpoena. She was held in the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 material bond, pending her time in the courtroom.

But the plea deal happened instead.

“The New Castle Police Department conducted a very thorough investigation in this case,” Lamancusa commented after the court proceeding. “But the case was always going to be decided by two young female witnesses who were in the house at the time of the murder. One was an eyewitness and the other was in an adjacent room. Both were intoxicated at the time of the (shooting).”

The one witness was uncooperative Tuesday because of a prior record, and she had a relationship with the defendant, Lamancusa said.

“Her level of cooperation during the trial was speculative to the commonwealth,” he said. As a result of the plea and her no longer needing to testify, she was released.

Lamancusa said he had spoken with the Walker family before the plea agreement was entered, and they were satisfied with the result of a murder plea, and Angry’s sentence was beyond a standard range.

He estimated that based on Angry’s prior record, he will likely serve 15 years of his sentence in jail.

“Every murder case is unique,” Lamancusa said. “People tend to think that if someone kills another person, it’s going to be a long sentence upon conviction, but the cases are decided and sentenced based on surrounding circumstances.”

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com