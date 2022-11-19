Imagine the most amazing picture one has seen of the Earth or the best video quality of the planet in an IMAX theater.
Col. Andrew Morgan said his view for nine months was even better.
Morgan, who spent time at the International Space Station from July 2019 to April 2020, will give a presentation Saturday about his experience to and from the ISS at 1 p.m. at the Riverplex.
He will also be the grand marshal of the Hometown Holiday parade at 3 p.m.
“It’s important to me to represent western Pennsylvania and Lawrence County, New Castle,” Morgan said. “It gives closure to be able to come back and talk about that and thank all the places that were supportive of me during my mission.”
A long prep before liftoff
Morgan attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1998, and went directly into medical school, specializing in emergency medicine.
He served for several years in special forces as a medical doctor, and was deployed overseas to Iraq and Afghanistan, before being selected as an astronaut in 2013.
That means Morgan had six years of training and preparation before his mission in 2019.
“It takes years to train an astronaut,” Morgan said.
Morgan said it takes two years to train somebody who is new to the NASA astronaut core to be qualified for assignment, then it takes a year or two to train for a specific mission on the ISS.
He said a standard ISS mission lasts between six to 12 months, with a reconditioning and rehabilitation period afterwards once landing again on Earth followed by a period of talking publicly about the experience.
“It’s a significant honor to be given the amount of investment that NASA and the country put in place in an astronaut to give them the opportunity to represent the country and space,” Morgan said.
Details of the mission
Morgan said there can be a few as three on board the ISS at one time, and as many as 12, with the standard between six or seven.
The primary purpose of the station is to conduct scientific research, but the astronauts have to help with ongoing maintenance, both in and out of the station, which has been orbiting non-stop for 24 years as of Sunday.
He said NASA conducts “space walks” every few months for outside maintenance work.
Despite being in space, Morgan said he was able to keep track of the news on Earth, watching newscasts and streams, and was able to talk to his wife and four children almost every day by video and phone.
Coming back to the pandemic
Morgan said when he returned to Earth in April 2020, it was a unique experience for NASA, as the COVID-19 pandemic was now worldwide.
Since a long stay at the ISS can weaken an immune system temporarily on a return to Earth, Morgan said NASA was “extremely conservative” to protect the returning astronauts, with “extreme quarantine” for a little while, and lots of personal protective equipment.
“It had an impact on the way I was able to share and conduct outreach following the mission because I wasn’t able to travel for several years, months really, after returning from space,” Morgan said.
Still, Morgan said he was glad he was able to reunite with his wife and children a few days after landing, stating this was his longest time away from his family, though it was months before he saw his extended family.
He noted the length of time away, and the pressures of being an astronaut, weighed heavily on him and his family, which made the reunion that much more special.
“It was one of the most rewarding moments of my life,” Morgan said.
Coming back ‘home’
Growing up, Morgan said he constantly moved, almost every three years, due to his father’s service in the U.S. Air Force.
However, he noted that every summer and holiday season, they would return to his parents’ hometown in New Castle, noting that New Castle is his hometown in his heart.
“New Castle has been my consistent home for my entire life. It’s been a part of who I am all my life” Morgan said. “My kids view New Castle as home too. They love New Castle.”
Added Morgan: “Going to New Castle was the ultimate treat, and it still is.”
Morgan said he wished he was able to take food from Lawrence County, like Middle Eastern food, Pizza Joe’s, and May’s Donuts, but was unable to.
He said he craved them up in space, and wanted them as soon as he landed back on Earth.
He did take a Pittsburgh Steelers Terrible Towel, a Pirates baseball, and a Penguins hockey puck with him in space, which will be donated to the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.
Morgan said he is glad to speak in New Castle, noting everybody in Lawrence County, whether they know it or not, was part of his mission.
“It’s important for an astronaut, going through a mission life cycle, to be able to go back and thank the people that were supportive of them during the mission, in order for that mission to truly feel ‘mission complete,’” Morgan said.
Morgan added he is excited about the future of NASA, with the recent launch of Artemis 1, and the goal of landing back on the moon in 2024.
A proud family
Dr. Richard Morgan, Andrew’s father, said he and his family couldn’t be more proud of Andrew and his accomplishments, stating he has worked hard all his life, and is always focused and determined to complete his goals when he sets his sights on them.
He said he and his family were involved in Andrew’s astronaut journey from training to landing back on Earth.
Richard said they were able to stand a mile away from the rocket launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, and were able to see one of the space walks at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
“We had an unbelievable experience as a result of all of this,” Richard Morgan said. “We felt privileged we were able to partake and participate in those things.”
