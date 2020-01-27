LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — An elderly Amish man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing four girls for years is facing 38 to 76 years in prison in Pennsvlania, even though the judge acknowledged Friday that the length of the sentence is largely symbolic given the man’s age.
David Stoltzfus Smucker, 75, pleaded no-contest in December to 20 felony counts, including rape. He chose not to speak in court in Lancaster County on Friday, and Judge Dennis Reinaker said this was his first case in 14 years on the bench where an Amish defendant didn’t admit guilt or ask for forgiveness.
The capacity crowd included Smucker’s wife of 50 years, black-suited members of his church and family and survivors of sexual abuse from Amish and Mennonite backgrounds.
