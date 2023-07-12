An Amish family will need permission from Pulaski Township officials to keep two horses at their home.
Abraham Yoder and his wife, Sally Ann, in April purchased a home on four acres at 987 N. Valley View Road. The home lies in an area zoned for single-family homes, where horses are prohibited on properties less than 10 acres.
Sally Ann Yoder said they learned about the zoning issue when her husband applied for a building permit for a small horse barn.
“We didn’t realize it,” she said Tuesday. “We need them for transportation.”
The 2,800 Amish in the Volant and New Wilmington areas live without electricity, computers or cell phones and don’t drive vehicles. They can, however, use phones and ride in vehicles.
The Yoders will spend $800 in hopes of getting a conditional use, which is an exception to the rule. If the township zoning hearing board grants the exception, the measure will be passed onto township Supervisors Keith Stowe and Kelly Smith for a vote.
Zoning hearing member Joe Goodge said he would need to listen to both sides before making a decision.
“If there’s a hardship involved and they can prove it, I might be inclined to grant them the conditional use,” Goodge said.
In neighboring Wilmington Township, areas zoned for single-family homes also require a minimum of 10 acres to have a horse.
“Most of our residential areas have homes that are close together,” said Supervisor Chairman Dan Kennedy. “We don’t have a whole lot of residential with five or six acres. Most of them are just an acre.”
He also doesn’t favor a change.
“Putting a horse on one acre….how many (people) really want that next to them,” Kennedy said.
Pulaski Township supervisors during their Monday meeting authorized Zoning Officer Mourice Waltz to prepare a zoning amendment for horse and pony stables in areas zone for single-family homes.
Waltz has begun exploring the issue.
“It’s an interesting thing,” he said. “With the Amish, you don’t have a garage with a car, but a small building with a horse. Supervisors feel we need to take that into consideration. We don’t want to affect the community and zoning district.”
