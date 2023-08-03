An Amish couple who needs permission to keep horses on their Pulaski Township property will also need approval to build a barn.
Township supervisors will hold a special meeting and public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday to consider the request to build the barn. The meeting will be held at the municipal building at 1172 state Route 208.
Abraham and Sally Ann Yoder in April purchased a home on four acres at 987 N. Valley Road. When Abraham Yoder looked into getting a building permit for a barn, he learned their new home lies in an area zoned for single-family homes. Horses and barns are prohibited on properties of less than 10 acres. The Yoders have four acres.
Supervisors Keith Stowe and Kelly Smith during the township's July meeting said the Yoders would have to apply for a conditional use, which is an exception to the rule.
The 2,800 Amish in the Volant and New Wilmington areas rely on horse-drawn buggies for transportation. They don’t drive vehicles and live without electricity, computers or cell phones. They can, however, use phones and ride in vehicles.
The Yoders paid $800 in hopes of getting a conditional use to build the barn.
Stowe and Smith will hear and vote on the request. Neither could be reached for comment.
Township zoning officer Maurice Waltz confirmed in areas zoned for single-family homes, a minimum of 10 acres is needed for a barn.
“When they have the conditional use hearing, they (supervisors) can say ‘we want to amend the ordinance to allow for something less than 10 acres,’” Waltz said.
Township Solicitor Jason Medure said supervisors are considering amending the zoning ordinance to allow for stables on smaller tracts of land.
“If that amendment is not going to be considered, they (the Yoders) will have to take a second step in this application,” Medure said.
If supervisors approve the conditional use for the barn, the Yoders would then need to seek a variance to keep the horses.
“He can ask for a variance based on the hobby farm ordinance, which is six acres of land, or the alternative is to ask for a variance for the pony stable, dropping from 10 acres to four acres,” Medure said.
Township supervisors during their July meeting authorized Waltz to prepare a zoning amendment for horse and pony stables in areas zone for single-family homes.
