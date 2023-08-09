Pulaski Township supervisors during their Monday meeting gave permission for an Amish couple to build a barn in a residential area where barns are prohibited.
Supervisors also agreed to amend the ordinance to make it easier for folks like Abraham and Sally Ann Yoder to build barns and keep horses.
The Yoders in April purchased a home on four acres at 987 N. Valley Road. When Abraham Yoder looked into getting a building permit for a barn, he learned their new home lies in an area zoned for single-family homes. Horses and barns are prohibited on properties of less than 10 acres.
The 2,800 Amish in the Volant and New Wilmington areas rely on horse-drawn buggies for transportation. They don’t drive vehicles and live without electricity, computers or cell phones.
They can, however, use phones and ride in vehicles.
Pulaski Township solicitor Jason Medure told the 20 people at Monday’s public hearing that the Yoders want to build a 32- by 40-foot barn that’s 95 feet from one neighbor and 145 feet from another, and 400 feet from their back property line.
“He has spoken to neighbors and none are opposed,” Medure said.
James Wade, who lives across the road from the Yoders, spoke in favor of the request.
“They are amazing people and are amazing with my kids,” Wade said. “If I went to talk to Abraham, he would help me out with anything I needed. Their property is gorgeous, they painted the house and have flower beds.”
Joe Goodge, who serves on the township zoning hearing board, noted that the zoning ordinance hasn’t been updated since 2001.
“Prior to that, the area on the west side of Valley View was all agriculture, thinking it would be developed,” Goodge said. “This area is basically an agricultural area. The township should update its zoning ordinance.”
“We have different situations coming into the township than we did 20 years ago,” he added. “If you were to build a two-car garage, there would be no issue.”
Supervisor Chairman Keith Stowe agreed.
“This was handed to us,” Stowe said. “It’s been in place for 20-plus years. Times are changing and we need to change with them.”
Stowe and supervisor Kelly Smith voted to change the ordinance to allow anyone with more than 10 acres to automatically be approved for a barn and horses. Anyone with four to 10 acres could build a barn with a conditional-use request.
At the conclusion of the public hearing, another Amish man approached supervisors about keeping horses on 2.5 acres on Pine Glenn Road.
Medure recommended he ask for a variance from the zoning hearing board.
“It’s a different action going down to two acres,” he said. “What if there’s a bunch of neighbors who don’t want that?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.