An accident involving an Amish buggy in late January has led to DUI charges against the teen who was driving it.
State police after a month-long investigation have charged John E. Byler, 17, of 45 Mercer-New Castle Road with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and a minor prohibited from driving with alcohol, in connection with the mishap that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 on Route 18, just north of Old Hickory Road in Wilmington Township.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the area to find the buggy in a ditch with major damage and the horse unleashed.
Police found open beer cans and a beer bottle mixed in with the buggy wreckage, and two open cases of beer were in the field with unopened cans. Byler, who was at the scene, told police the beer belonged to him, the report said.
Troopers reported smelling alcohol on Byler. He submitted to a blood test that registered 0.138 percent alcohol.
They determined the accident occurred when the horse had been spooked by a snowplow.
