One person suffered apparent injuries when an Amish buggy with five occupants overturned Sunday in Wilmington Township.
The accident occurred around 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of state Route 208. The horse was led away from the scene, seemingly unharmed.
A girl passenger, no age or name available, reportedly was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The New Wilmington Borough police and volunteer fire departments assisted state police at the scene.
State police did not provide a report with more information about the circumstances of the accident.
