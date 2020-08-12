A 4-year-old Amish boy was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh on Wednesday after being kicked by a horse.
Neshannock Township police were called about 10 a.m. to the township municipal building, where they found the youth with "severe trauma to the facial area." He also was in and out of consciousness, police said. Police and fire units attended to him unit EMS personnel arrived.
Police were told that the boy had been playing in a horse pasture with his cousin when the incident occurred, and that a neighbor with a vehicle drove the boy and his mother to the Neshannock municipal complex. He was taken from there to UPMC Jameson Hospital, then flown to the Pittsburgh hospital.
The boy's name and condition were not available.
