New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.