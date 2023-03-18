U.S. attorneys are asking a federal bankruptcy court to have COVID-relief money sent to the former Ellwood City Medical Center be paid back.
The attorneys are asking $805,227 to be paid to the federal Department of Health and Human Services, and its component, the Health Resources and Services Administration, via an administrative expense priority claim.
The application for the claim was submitted Wednesday by U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV, Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie R. Owen and Augustus T. Curtis from the Commercial Litigation Branch, Civil Division, of the United States Department of Justice.
It was filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Division of Kentucky.
The accompanying court document states on April 10, 2020, Ellwood Medical Center Operations LLC received $1,805,227 from the COVID-19 Provider Relief Fund (PRF).
Ellwood Medical Center Operations was the LLC that managed the medical center, which at the time was owned by Americore Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019, and shut down the hospital in January 2020.
The PRF was a component of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to reimburse eligible health care providers for health care-related expenses or lost revenues attributable to COVID-19.
The document said between April 2020 and December 2021, Carol Fox, Americore’s Chapter 11 trustee, used PRF funds to pay expenses, such as maintenance of the hospital and patient medical records.
In December 2021, Fox repaid approximately $700,000 of unused funding, with Fox repaying an additional $300,000 on Jan. 6.
Both parties agreed the United States should be entitled to an administrative expense priority claim against the estate of Ellwood in the unreturned amount of $805,227, which Fox agreed to pay.
The last day to file any objections to this application is April 5.
In another court document, it states $35,000 was paid by Fox to Integritas Healthcare Consultants LLC, as part of a retainer payment to be a testifying expert in the case against First Choice Laboratory LLC.
First Choice Laboratory is one of the defendants in a reported Medicare fraud scheme, in which thousands of cancer genomic (CGx) testing specimens were sent to the ECMC to collect more than $25 million in fraudulent Medicare reimbursements.
An additional court document states PNC Bank is asking the court to allow the bank to access $488,095 in PNC accounts held by Ellwood Medical Center Operations and former Americore CEO Grant White, based off of set off rights granted to PNC from a court order in New York.
The property of the former medical center was sold to Guardian Development Group LLC, of New York City for the legal minimum of $1 on Nov. 30.
The company has not yet stated its intentions for the property.
