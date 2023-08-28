A trustee of Americore Holdings is seeking compliance from one of the company’s former crediting firms over court payments as well as determining whether the firm committed perjury and fraud.
The requests made by Carol Fox, Americore’s Chapter 11 trustee, will be taken under consideration by a Kentucky bankruptcy court during a 9 a.m. Sept. 21 hearing.
Americore was the owner of the former Ellwood City Medical Center from Sept. 22, 2017, to January 2020, when the hospital was closed for good. Americore filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019.
In a court filing, Fox states Third Friday Management, who was at one time the largest crediting firm for Americore, has failed to pay Fox $9,623 in attorney’s fees, which was a sanction approved by the court for violating a previous court-approved settlement agreement.
Fox wants the court to further compel Third Friday to pay those attorney fees, plus additional legal fees from this filing.
The settlement agreement was to have Third Friday and Michael Lewitt, the manager of the Third Friday Total Return Fund LP, each pay $1.1 million in settlements. Third Friday was to pay this in five $220,000 payments beginning April 15, with neither side following the settlement agreement.
It was alleged in court documents that Michael Lewitt was exercising increasing control in Americore’s business affairs while the company was in operation, while it is alleged more than $1 million was transferred into a bank account to Lewitt, with $207,500 of that from Ellwood Medical Center Operations LLC.
Fox had asked Third Friday and Lewitt to send over collateral documents from the business dealings with Americore.
Among the documents, Fox said there was an unsecured loan agreement between the Total Return Fund and The Platinum Group USA, a commercial trading, business development and consulting company, on June 4, 2018, which was amended six times from Aug. 1, 2018, to Oct. 15, 2022.
Platinum’s legal counsel advised Fox that there were never loans made to the fund by Platinum and that the loan documents were forgeries, with Fox and Platinum claiming Lewitt forged signatures from Azzam Rustom, a Platinum board member, co-vice president and chief international relations officer, and Amer Rustom, Platinum’s CEO, president and board chairman, something Lewitt denies in his July 25 deposition.
Lewitt is to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
