Americore Holdings Chapter 11 trustee Carol Fox recently submitted an amended disclosure statement regarding the company’s Chapter 11 plan of liquidation.
Americore Holdings was the owner of the former Ellwood City Medical Center from Sept. 22, 2017, to January 2020 when the hospital was closed for good.
Under the liquidation plan, Americore Health LLC, Americore Health Enterprises LLC, Ellwood Medical Center LLC, Ellwood Medical Center Real Estate LLC and Ellwood Medical Center Operations LLC would be consolidated into Ellwood Debtors and all claims would go to that entity.
“On the effective date, all assets and liabilities of the Ellwood Debtors will, solely for distribution purposes, be treated as if they were merged,” Fox said.
Fox said each holder of an allowed priority non-tax claim would receive 100 percent in recoveries, and holders with an allowed Ellwood general unsecured claim would receive up to five percent in recoveries.
“The Internal Revenue Service asserts priority tax claims against Ellwood Medical Center Operations LLC and against Americore Health LLC to total approximately $5.6 million, arising from outstanding taxes and penalties,” Fox said. “As a result of the substantive consolidation of estates described in the plan, the Internal Revenue Service claims may be pursued as priority tax claims payable from the Ellwood Debtors under the plan.”
Fox said the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation filed an amended priority claim for an estimated $177,450 against Ellwood Medical Center Operations for the normal cost portion of contributions to the retirement plan for ECMC employees.
The PBGC had previously, on Dec. 6, 2021, filed proofs of claims against Americore hospitals, including the ECMC, for unfunded benefit liabilities for pension plans in the amount of $10,372,547, unpaid minimum funding contributions in the amount of $4,493,243 and premiums in the amount of $1,953,750.
She also said the plan proponent estimates that the amount of allowed Ellwood general unsecured claims is approximately $207,000,000.
Fox said a liquidating trust would be established, the Ellwood Liquidating Trust, with a liquidating trustee to be appointed. Fox said she could serve as the liquidating trustee, but said another individual could be appointed.
She said in the future, as part of the plan, each holder of an allowed Ellwood unsecured claim could receive a pro-rata share of Ellwood’s liquidating trust units, with holders of disputed unsecured claims to work with the liquidating trustee.
Fox said if approved, no person or entity would have any interest – legal or beneficial, in the Ellwood Liquidating Trust, its assets or causes of action, with all benefits sent by the trust to be non-transferable except upon death of the holder, by operation of law or to an affiliate of the holder.
The Liquidating Trust would have a term of five years, unless an extension is granted, with its goal of clearing all remaining claims, liens, charges and other encumbrances, provided the liquidating trustee complies with the terms of the plan.
“If the liquidating trustee defaults in performing under the provisions of this plan and the Chapter 11 cases are converted to Chapter 7 cases, all property vested in the Ellwood Liquidating Trust, and all subsequently acquired property owned as of or after the conversion date shall revest and constitute property of the Ellwood Estates in the Chapter 7 cases, Fox said.
Fox said if formed, the Ellwood Debtors would have $2,108,574 to work with at the start based on prior recollections, with more to be recovered.
A majority of the creditors must accept the plan, with court approval, in order for the plan to be in effect.
If the plan is not approved, Fox said a different plan could be proposed, such as a Chapter 7 plan of liquidation, which would result in a new trustee being appointed, delaying and possibly reducing claims.
During a July 17 court hearing, Kobre & Kim LLP was approved as a special litigation counsel for Fox, and sustained an objection made by Fox disallowing certain proofs of the claim made by the Third Friday Total Return Fund LP against Americore and the ECMC, who was the largest crediting firm to Americore.
Third Friday can file a motion for reconsideration within 14 days of the order, provided it satisfies a previous court judgment in the amount of $1.4 million in full to Fox.
