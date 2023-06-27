In the three months since a federal bankruptcy court approved a settlement between a crediting firm and a trustee for the former owner of the Ellwood City Medical Center.
However, not only has there been no payments made from that settlement yet, the two parties are continuing to argue about the settlement and the bankruptcy case in total.
Carol Fox, the Chapter 11 trustee for former hospital owner Americore Holdings, said Third Friday Management LLC should be held in contempt of court for failing to pay the first of its five planned settlement payments on April 15.
Meanwhile, Third Friday not only argued against that notion but argued against Fox’s Chapter 11 plan of liquidation for Americore, with U.S. attorneys filing an objection to Fox’s disclosure statement.
Third Friday attorney Bart Houston said Fox is demanding documents that go beyond what was originally promised in the settlement agreement and Fox’s liquidating plan is “patently unconfirmable.”
“It has always been Third Friday’s intention to, wherever possible, work with the debtors in good faith to resolve any issues that may arise among the parties,” Houston said.
It has been alleged in court documents Third Friday was Americore’s largest crediting firm through the Third Friday Total Return Fund LP, with manager Michael E. Lewitt exercising increasing control in the company’s business affairs while the company was in operation.
It is alleged more than $1 million was transferred into a bank account to Lewitt, including $207,500 from Ellwood Medical Center Operations LLC.
Fox and her legal team were in mediation talks with Third Friday from Dec. 14, 2022, to Feb. 14, with the two sides agreeing to pay a $1.1-million settlement, plus a separate $1.1-million settlement for Lewitt.
The settlement was approved by the court on March 23. Third Friday agreed to make payments of $220,000 on April 15, May 31, July 31, Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.
After Third Friday failed to make its first payment, the Kentucky bankruptcy court declared Third Friday defaulted under the agreement. Third Friday countered with a motion that Americore’s Chapter 11 restructuring bankruptcy case should be converted to Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Fox’s disclosure plan would see nine of the entities under Americore be split into two separate bankruptcy estates, with Ellwood Medical Center LLC, Ellwood Medical Center Real Estate LLC and Ellwood Medical Center Operations LLC being a part of one estate called Ellwood Debtors.
Americore filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019, shutting down the hospital in Jan. 2020. The property of the former medical center was sold to Guardian Development Group LLC, of New York City, for the legal minimum of $1 on Nov. 30.
In its objection for the United States, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton and U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV state the disclosure statement did not include the $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief money the ECMC received, with Fox ordered to pay $805,227 back to the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
During a June 20 court hearing, Chief Judge Gregory R. Schaaf, from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, continued Fox’s disclosure statement.
He declared a motion moot regarding putting a protective order over the original collateral documents and overruled motions to place a protective order on Lewitt and to change the case from Chapter 11 to 7.
Schaaf also approved a $100,000 agreement with Russell and Diana Kitchen, who had previously owed $161,200 to Ellwood Medical Center Operations.
Another court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.