The investigations into the inner workings of the Ellwood City Medical Center and its owner have reached federal levels.
Americore Health LLC CEO Grant White, the head of the Florida-based health care company which has owned the hospital since 2017, is facing civil and criminal investigations, according to court documents reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch this week.
The documents were filed this month in Americore's ongoing Chapter 11 saga by acting U.S. Trustee Paul Randolph, whose department oversees bankruptcy cases.
This comes after FBI agents raided the Ellwood City health care facility last month. Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court on Friday said agents recovered "four or five boxes of what we believe to be financial records."
Court, who as mayor oversees the borough's police department, said borough officers are working with federal and state agencies.
"We're working together with the Attorney General's Office and the FBI concerning some violations of what we believe to be white collar crime," Court said.
In court documents it was also revealed White's Florida home was raided by the FBI on Jan. 29, a day before agents came to Ellwood City. Former employees of the Pershing Street hospital said they also were visited at their homes by FBI agents seeking more information on the hospital, which officially closed Jan. 31.
Law enforcement officers, in attempting to reach White, have been given the same silent treatment as Ellwood City officials.
"The numerous phone calls made to him by the authorities," Court said, "he hasn't returned any of them."
Court said his goal is the same as it's been since the beginning — get the facility running again so workers can return to their jobs.
"I believe we're on the right track now with the authorities and hopefully we can get our hospital back for our community," Court said, adding Americore owes nearly a half-million dollars in unpaid utility bills and back taxes.
As for White, Randolph said the Americore CEO had “improperly siphoned money” from debtors for his personal benefit, but said he did not believe that White has been charged with a crime.
As the bankruptcy case continues in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Eastern Kentucky District it will likely do so with a new legal team. Americore's attorney filed a motion to withdraw as counsel on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences” with White.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.
