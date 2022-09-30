Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 American Legion Oratorical Scholarship competition.
The constitutional speech and essay contest applications are available from the Legion's Department of Pennsylvania website at https://pa-legion.com/documents-and-forms/.
Completed forms are due on Dec. 4 to an American Legion post.
The contest rules, regulations and assigned topics also are available on the website.
The National website at www.legion.org/oratorical has a large amount of information, videos, examples and downloadable material.
Completed essay submission must be turned into an American Legion post by Jan. 9, 2023.
