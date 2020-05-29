Anyone looking for something to do Saturday may take one look at downtown New Castle and remark, “Bingo!”
And if they’re lucky, they could be yelling that a lot.
American Legion Post 343 — shuttered like many businesses and organizations since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic — will be reopening its doors Saturday, one day after Lawrence County moves into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s recovery plan. And the post will be doing it by offering a Legion fixture: bingo.
However, junior vice commander Bill Schafer knows that this event will feel markedly different from its predecessors.
“We’re the only county in the area going green,” he noted Thursday. “Mercer, Butler, Beaver — and the entire state of Ohio — they’re not able to do this. We haven’t even sent out our text message yet to the people on our list, and we’re already getting calls from people four hours away.
“Our phones and our Facebook page have been nonstop. We’re basically the only entertainment around.”
For a fundraiser, such interest normally would be good news. However, there is a potential problem as well.
Based on the initial response the announcement is getting, Schafer believes that anywhere from 200 to 300 people could show up. Green-phase social distancing requirements, though, require such facilities and events as this to admit no more than 50 percent of the building's legal occupancy.
On top of that, seating must also be arranged with a six-foot separation of players in mind.
For the 134 N. Jefferson St. hall, Schafer said, that means only 150 people may be able to play.
“We expect that we’re going to have to turn some people away,” he went on. “More people could be seated if we use plexiglass dividers between units (people who come as a group), then the six-foot rule is out.”
The post is exploring that option. However, Schafer has priced 4-by-8-foot sheets of plexiglass at $380 each, and estimates the post would need between 10 and 20 to not only separate bingo players, but also to shield the kitchen window and sellers.
“People are going to have to understand that they can’t reserve seats or have their regular seats,” Schafer said. “The whole table equation has changed.”
Serving and eating arrangements also will be altered for participants’ protection, and all who enter will be required to bring a mask.
All workers will be wearing masks and gloves, Schafer said, and the entire hall will be sanitized after each bingo night, which at the moment take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
“We might have to add a third night,” Schafer conjectured, “and if we do, then we’d probably do that on a ticket basis.
“We have quite an opportunity here,” he went on. “But it also is going to be quite a challenge.”
Doors will open at 5 p.m. Saturday, with bingo starting at 6. Schafer urges anyone with questions about the safety and social distancing rules that will be in effect during bingo to call the hall first, at (724) 658-3990 and leave a message, which will be returned.
