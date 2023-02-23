American Legion Post 343 is bringing back its Lenten fish fries, and is expanding the event to offer both lunch and dinner options.
The post, located at 134 N. Jefferson St., will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on each Friday during the Lenten season, and supper from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The meals start Friday and continue through April 7.
Guests may dine in or take out, and they may simply walk-in or phone ahead to schedule their order by calling (724) 658-3990 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The post’s cod fish dinner will cost $15 and include a choice of side, coleslaw, hush puppies, roll and dessert.
A cod fish sandwich will cost $10 and come with a side of coleslaw.
The post also will offer a third option, a chicken tender dinner, also for $15. It includes a choice of side, hush puppies, coleslaw, roll and dessert.
Extra sides — french fries, green beans, zucchini fries, mac and cheese, hush puppies — will be available for $3.50. Deep-fried mushrooms or onion rings are $4.50.
For those wanting dessert, there will be brownies for $1 each and funnel cake fries for $7.
Beverages will include Pepsi and Coke products, teas, coffee and bottled water.
