An ambulance carrying a patient and a car struck each other head-on at a busy East Side intersection sent the car’s driver to UPMC Jameson Hospital for evaluations.
A Noga Ambulance, transporting a patient to Pittsburgh, and a Ford Focus hit head-on at the intersection of East Washington Street and Butler Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The patient in the ambulance was also returned to UPMC Jameson for evaluation. City police officer Amanda Ventura looked after a dog that was in the Ford and apparently uninjured until it could be picked up by a friend.
