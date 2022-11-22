After months of proposals, a dream for the Ellwood City Fire Department is now a reality.
Borough council during its meeting Monday officially adopted an ordinance creating an Advanced Life Support program for the department.
This program will allow certified paramedics to administer IV’s, medications, intubations and other life-saving measures within minutes of someone dialing 911 before an ambulance arrives.
The program allows a paramedic to be available on staff 24/7 and to go to all calls for service when applicable.
The nonprofit Ellwood City Community Health Foundation will fund the program for the first three years, totaling $776,000 for equipment, medications and salaries.
Council, in a 6-1 decision, voted to advertise an ordinance to create a 1 mill tax to fund the program after the first three years.
This was based on a referendum question for borough residents during the Nov. 8 election which was approved 2,094 to 869, according to unofficial results.
Council Vice President Jim Barry was the dissenting vote after previously stating he did not wish to raise taxes.
In other business, council approved a resolution that formally accepts the $6 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority for the Wampum Avenue pump station project.
The funding will be used for the construction of a new pump station with a sewer grinder to add approximately 2,300 feet of 18-inch gravity sewer line to the new pump station, add an additional 5,200 feet of 18-inch force main at the borough’s existing lift station and for a screening unit replacement at the old lift station.
Borough Manager David Allen said due to this funding from PENNVEST, the borough can begin researching other aspects of this project, such as investigating the siphon lines under the river near the pump station.
Council voted 6-1 to hire Joseph Howard as a part-time patrolman for the police department at $20.28 an hour.
Councilwoman Judith Dici voted no because she believes the borough doesn’t need another part-time officer.
Council hired Jennifer Greco as a crossing guard at $11.50 an hour, agreed to pay $9,000 to Youngblood Paving to resurface the pavement at Ewing Park for a pickleball court, hired Ernest Mallary Jr. and Christopher Szymoniak as part-time paramedics at $20 an hour, approved the resignation of administrative assistant Sharon Smith and agreed to pay Tom Sipes Demolition $8,900 to demolish the structure at 1219 Crescent Ave.
Allen said the borough will seek reimbursement through the Lawrence County blight demolition program.
