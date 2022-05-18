The dispute over whether a North Hill alley was properly closed some 55 years ago continued on Monday night.
During a 38-minute public hearing before city council, an attorney and engineer on behalf of Denise Fuller made their pitch on why a property consolidation should occur. Fuller purchased a home at 314 E. Wallace Avenue and the house next to it at 318, but demolished that house and now wants to combine the two properties. She said she intends to put up a fence and the consolidation would be helpful if she ever sold the property.
However, an alley running between the 318 property and 320 E. Wallace Ave., a home lived in by Alton Henry, is still in use by the neighbor to access his backyard.
In 1967 when the 20-foot alley was vacated, 10 feet was to be deeded to each abutting property owner. Apparently, only the deed on Henry's property was done correctly. He has multiple vehicles parked on his 10 feet of the former alley and drives on the other 10 feet, which was never deeded over to the 318 property — which Fuller is now the owner and requesting to consolidate.
If the consolidation is approved by council, RAR engineer Mark Phillian said the deed would be rectified to officially show the 10 feet is now Fuller's property and not a public alley.
"Because (Fuller's) property does not incorporate the portion of this alley," Henry's attorney Philip Berezniak said, "and it's been in constant use in our position for 25 years — 17 continuously by Mr. Henry — you cannot cure that tonight by consolidating. The map as proposed for consolidation has to match the deed description."
Phillian and attorney Paula Cialella argued survey maps show the 10 feet is part of the Fuller property, to which Berezniak argued that portion is not on the deed.
"It seems unfair," Berezniak said. "Mr. Henry has received his 10 feet and is making use of it. He's using the portion of the alley that was never deeded. Vacated, but never deeded."
When asked if Henry could simply move his vehicles to access his yard, Berezniak said it would be possible but at great expenditure to Henry, who would have to bulldoze the half of the alley himself.
Cialella said just because the property isn't in the deed doesn't mean Fuller doesn't own it.
"Just because they want to use the property, doesn't mean they're entitled to the property," Cialella said. "Just because they've been using it for a number of years, doesn't meant they have the right to the property."
Six other hearings were held Monday, with three being for other property consolidations with considerably less question from council and solicitor Ted Saad.
Petitions were also heard from Lauren Visnanski, representing Justin Frank and Terra Investment Group, to turn 1004 Butler Ave. into four separate apartments and Ashley K. Allgyer of Allre Enterprises LLC to renovate the Temple Building downtown into affordable apartments.
Allre will soon become owner of the building at 125 E. North St. Allgyer said plans include for complete renovations of the fourth and fifth floors into two-bedroom apartments. The rest of the building will stay as office and retail space. It was noted parking will be available for tenants, with options being weighed on which location.
The final request was from Eric Fulkerson of Neshannock Creek Brewing Co. to open a brewery inside The Henry banquet center at 20 S. Mercer St. The main beneficiary of the brewery would be The Henry, which is owned and operated by former mayor and city councilman Tim Fulkerson, who is Eric's uncle.
The brewery would allow guests to drink the beer at functions in The Henry and also allow for the sale of other Pennsylvania brewed spirits there. Proposed hours are 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturday when a light menu will be offered to compliment the brews. Eric Fulkerson noted the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board license for breweries shuts off operations at midnight by law.
After the public hearings, a findings of fact packet will be put together by the city's solicitors and then voted on by city council at a later date.
