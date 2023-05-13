Allegheny Mineral Corporation is looking to renew its permits to continue surface mining and blasting operations in Slippery Rock Township.
The company is looking to renew its Industrial Mineral Permit and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit to the state Department of Environmental Protection to conduct surface mining and blasting operations to discharge treated wastewater into unnamed tributaries of the Slippery Rock Creek in the township.
These permits are required pursuant to the Noncoal Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act and the Clean Stream Law.
The permits were first issued on Sept. 22, 2008, and are set to expire on Sept. 21. The permit application does not call for any revisions to the company’s existing operation.
The company has plants at 273 Stoughton Road in Slippery Rock and 893 Mt. Hope Furnance Road in Portersville and provides crushed stone, industrial rock dust and agricultural lime for sale in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
The area of the operation encompasses 102.7 acres in the area of Old Route 422 (T-741) and Trusel Road (T-512).
The public is able to review the permit applications, plans and other data by visiting the Lawrence County Conservation District office at the Lawrence County Government Center.
Written comments, objections or requests for a public hearing or informal conference on the matter can be submitted to the DEP, Knox District Mining Office, P.O. Box 669, Knox, Pa., 16232-0669.
