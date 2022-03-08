A Wilmington Area High School graduate described in court Monday how her former music teacher would engage her in sessions — or what they playfully called “rehearsals” — when he would tickle her feet.
She said their meetings at times became like play acting, and he would duct tape her leg to the wall and act like he was a spy. She told about one time when she had bruises on her leg from it.
“That was one of his favorites,” she said.
She also said that sometimes, she could feel that he was aroused.
The woman, who is now 25 and married, said those activities started when she was 16 years old and continued throughout her junior and senior years through graduation while she was still 17. They also continued into her first year of college when she turned 18, while she was attending Youngstown State University and was in the college choir, and Priano was attending sessions there.
The woman was testifying in court during a pre-trial hearing for Jonathan Anthony ‘Jonny’ Priano, 36, the district’s former choir and band director. He is facing 26 criminal charges — 10 counts of institutional sexual assault, two counts of unlawful contact with minors as sexual offenses, 12 counts of corruption of minors, and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
The pre-trial hearing was the result of a pretrial motion filed by Priano’s Youngstown area defense attorney, Ross Teele Smith, contesting whether there is enough evidence in the case to proceed to trial on the charges, explained Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller.
Following testimony from one of Priano’s accusers, the hearing was continued to a later date to allow for more testimony. Miller explained there are two other victims who will testify, and that electronic evidence also will be presented at that future hearing.
The case is being heard in the court of Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge.
The reported victim, questioned by Miller, related that she had known Priano since she was in sixth grade when he was first hired at Wilmington. When she joined the choir in ninth grade, he was her middle school teacher and she saw him more frequently in high school when she was in choir.
When she was a junior, they became “super close,” after a classmate had died and they would send text messages, she told the court. The night of the funeral they were exchanging texts and “he had me go over to his apartment,” she said. She said he sent her a text to meet him in his car, and when they were in the backseat, he instructed her to take off her shoe. He lifted up her leg into his lap and tickled the arch of her foot, she said.
“It was kind of uncomfortable,” she said, adding that her foot was close to his groin area. She said they hugged and she went home.
Those encounters continued when he would invite her to his apartment and they would watch movies and have food, she explained. “He did more of the tickling in his apartment,” she said, and it started to develop into a where they started calling it “rehearsal.”
“He created different skits,” she said, and he used different objects to tickle her. She explained that Priano would specify what type of shoes she should wear, such as black flats or heels.
He would act out a tickling skit using a toothbrush, a feather, his fingers and he’d record it, she said.
She said there were a few instances where he’d put his hand up her shirt and touch the bottom part of her bra area or her waistline.
“We always did something every time we went to his apartment,” she said. She said there was never any sexual activity involved.
She testified the encounters also would happen during school hours while Priano was teaching middle school choir and she was in high school. She would spend her study halls at a desk inside a closet in the middle school choir room, and he would go in there and talk to her and engage in tickling, she said. At times he would prop her against the door and move his hands up and down her torso under her shirt, she said, adding that the closet encounters happened two or three times a week.
She said there were a couple of occasions at band camp, too, when he would meet and tickle her.
She said she was introverted in school and although she was uncomfortable with what was going on, “I didn’t want to lose our connection.
“I felt like he made me feel kind of guilty, like I was being coerced,” she said.
The witness said she never told anyone about the encounters, not her parents, nor any of her friends. She decided to open up about it when she was contacted by another former student, who said it also happened to her, “and we found two other victims.”
When one of the others went to the district attorney’s office about it, a detective met with her and she told her story, she said. “That’s how it started for me.”Under cross examination by Smith, she said she had a crush on Priano but they had never kissed.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s office filed the charges against Priano in June 2020, following an investigation launched when one of the other victims stepped forward.
Miller said the district attorney’s office had offered Priano a plea arrangement, the terms of which called for dropping all but two of the charges including a felony. Had he accepted it, the plea offer carried a sentence of 6 to 23 ½ months in the county jail, followed by two years of probation and 15 years on the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act, also known as Megan’s Law.
Priano rejected the offer, and the D.A.’s office has since withdrawn it because the victim took the witness stand.
Priano did not go to jail upon his arrest. He was freed after posting bail on a $30,000 jail bond and is awaiting the next hearing and jury trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.