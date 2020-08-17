dyw01.jpg

Aaliyah Smith of Neshannock recieves a hug from 2019 Distinguished Young Woman of Lawrence County Angelina Domenick after being announce as the 2020 winner at the Cathedral Saturday night. 

 TIFFANY WOLFE/ NEWS

Below are past winners who held the title of Lawrence County Junior Miss or Distinguished Young Woman, as well as those who were scholarship winners from 1999-2006 in the Outstanding Young Woman competition.

1961 — Lana Jo Badger

1962 — Carol Ann Yoho

1963 — Catherine Ippolito

1964 — Mary Ann Carpenter

1965 – LoAnn Christy

1966 — Marianne Was

1967 — Janet Perdue

1968 — Janice Schaffer

1969 — Kathleen Balshi

1970 — Elaine Walls

1971 — Linda Pelley

1972 — Luanne Helbling

1973 — Martha Sarosy

1974 — Cynthia Connelly

1975 — Debra McCloskey

1976 — Carol Sikora

1977 — Jacque Harrison

1978 — Mary Beth Dunning

1979 — Shari Blum

1980 — Paige Harry*

1981 — Joanne Lamorella

1982 — Marsha Fujimagari

1983 — Saundra Patton

1984 — Susan Fox

1985 — Lori Retort

1986 — Stephanie Allison

1987 — Lisa Turk

1988 — Jennifer Gibson

1989 — Monica Mundo

1990 — Cynthia Chinchi

1991 — Shelby Perretta

1992 — Natale Desch

1993 — Tiffany Ann Powell

1994 — Nicole Micco

1995 — Patrice L. Lyons

1996 — Maribeth Thomas

1997 — Michaelynn Tinstman

1998 — Chandi Loury

1999 — Dana LaFay#

2000 — Kylie DeNome#

2001 — Jennifer Piscitella#

2002 — Ashley Masi#

2003 — Natalie Gallo#

2004 — Nicole Caravella#

2005 — Brianna Servedio#

2006 — Jessica Garver#

2006 — Blaise Jenkins

2006 — Elizabeth McCool

2007 — Katie Stoner

2008 — Brooke Bartolomeo

2009 — Elissa Houk*+

2010 — Sierra Bell

2011 — Emily Martsolf

2012 — Hunter Hill

2013 — Jenna Natale

2014 — Miranda Nichols@

2015 — Caroline Orrico

2016 — Megan Carnuche

2017 — Maxine Malvar@

2018 — Maria Cade

2019 — Angelina Domenick@

2020 — Aaliyah Smith@

2021 — Zoey Ondako

*Also Pennsylvania’s Junior Miss

@Also Pennsylvania’s Distinguished Young Woman

+America’s Junior Miss national talent winner

#Outstanding Young Woman winners

