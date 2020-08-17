Below are past winners who held the title of Lawrence County Junior Miss or Distinguished Young Woman, as well as those who were scholarship winners from 1999-2006 in the Outstanding Young Woman competition.
1961 — Lana Jo Badger
1962 — Carol Ann Yoho
1963 — Catherine Ippolito
1964 — Mary Ann Carpenter
1965 – LoAnn Christy
1966 — Marianne Was
1967 — Janet Perdue
1968 — Janice Schaffer
1969 — Kathleen Balshi
1970 — Elaine Walls
1971 — Linda Pelley
1972 — Luanne Helbling
1973 — Martha Sarosy
1974 — Cynthia Connelly
1975 — Debra McCloskey
1976 — Carol Sikora
1977 — Jacque Harrison
1978 — Mary Beth Dunning
1979 — Shari Blum
1980 — Paige Harry*
1981 — Joanne Lamorella
1982 — Marsha Fujimagari
1983 — Saundra Patton
1984 — Susan Fox
1985 — Lori Retort
1986 — Stephanie Allison
1987 — Lisa Turk
1988 — Jennifer Gibson
1989 — Monica Mundo
1990 — Cynthia Chinchi
1991 — Shelby Perretta
1992 — Natale Desch
1993 — Tiffany Ann Powell
1994 — Nicole Micco
1995 — Patrice L. Lyons
1996 — Maribeth Thomas
1997 — Michaelynn Tinstman
1998 — Chandi Loury
1999 — Dana LaFay#
2000 — Kylie DeNome#
2001 — Jennifer Piscitella#
2002 — Ashley Masi#
2003 — Natalie Gallo#
2004 — Nicole Caravella#
2005 — Brianna Servedio#
2006 — Jessica Garver#
2006 — Blaise Jenkins
2006 — Elizabeth McCool
2007 — Katie Stoner
2008 — Brooke Bartolomeo
2009 — Elissa Houk*+
2010 — Sierra Bell
2011 — Emily Martsolf
2012 — Hunter Hill
2013 — Jenna Natale
2014 — Miranda Nichols@
2015 — Caroline Orrico
2016 — Megan Carnuche
2017 — Maxine Malvar@
2018 — Maria Cade
2019 — Angelina Domenick@
2020 — Aaliyah Smith@
2021 — Zoey Ondako
*Also Pennsylvania’s Junior Miss
@Also Pennsylvania’s Distinguished Young Woman
+America’s Junior Miss national talent winner
#Outstanding Young Woman winners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.