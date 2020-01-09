All-time low jail population provides cost savings

If Lawrence County’s jail population remains at an all-time low, it will mean a savings of about $4,200 a month, according to a report from the warden.
Warden Brian Covert explained the jail statistics and how he is covering shifts at a special meeting of the prison board Monday.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel was elected as the chairwoman of the board, and Commissioner Morgan Boyd accepted the position of board secretary for the year.
Covert reported that the jail as of Monday had 115 inmates — 99 men and six women. That number was down from 156 inmates at the previous prison board meeting, according to former board chairman David Gettings.
Because the state stopped sending its parole violators to be housed in the facility, the county no longer has any out-of-state inmates, Covert said.
He said that because of the decline in inmate population, the jail has closed a pod or housing unit that houses male prisoners. Altogether the facility has five pods, one of which houses females. Two of the male units are now closed, leaving two for accused or sentenced male offenders.
Covert explained that when the decision was made to close the pod, it had only 18 inmates incarcerated there, and the unit will hold 63.
“We were able to move them into the other general housing units,” he said, adding, “there’s plenty of room.” One unit had only 35 inmates and the other one housed 45.
“We made sure that safety and security were not affected and that the decision did not violate any rights of the inmates,” he said.
Personnel-wise, the decision saves 21 positions, saving $4,200 a week.
The number is temporary and will change daily, he said, but if the decline continues through the year, the county conceivably could save about $218,000 for the year. He said no workers were laid off. Rather, full and part-time corrections officers were worked into a schedule of nine officers on daylight, nine on afternoon and nine on midnight. He said he is still continuing to use part-time workers, and currently, seven officers are employed there part-time.
In another matter, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, a prison board member, reported that he has been in discussions with the heads of two larger employers in town who are interested in possibly hiring incarcerated inmates through the jail’s work release program. The inmates would be paid at the same rate as other workers at those companies, he said.
He noted that safety and security concerns would have to be worked out.
“They want more than 100 people,” he said, adding that it would be voluntary on the parts of the inmates who want to work. They would have to go before a county judge to be approved for the work-release assignments, he said.
At Gettings’ suggestion, the prison board authorized Covert to get additional details about the program and how the county inmates would be able to go to their jobs, then return to the jail, and he is to be report back to the prison board.
Members of the prison board are the three commissioners, the district attorney, the controller, Sheriff Perry Quahliero and Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto. All seven attended the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.