Like many towns across the country, Ellwood City was once home to a bustling railroad and train station carrying hundreds of people in and out of the borough.
While the original Union train station has long since closed, one group has made it its goal to help honor that legacy.
All Aboard Ellwood Inc. has been implementing a three-phase plan to create a cultural hub to honor the borough’s industrial and railroad history.
The first two phases have since been completed.
Phase one was to acquire a caboose and display it in the borough.
A parcel of land near the intersection of Fourth Street and Beaver Avenue was given by Creekside Springs, with the caboose donated and delivered to Ellwood City on in January 2021, by CSX Transportation.
Genesee and Wyoming (B&P) track personnel and borough volunteers built the platform where the caboose was placed, All Aboard members worked to paint and remodel the exterior and interior of the caboose and fencing around the caboose was placed last year by Eagle Scout Matthew Gebhardt.
“We’re happy with where we are with the caboose,” said board President Raymond Santillo. “We’re excited.”
Phase two was to acquire a space that would house a replica of Ellwood City’s original passenger train station, which was located near the Fifth Street underpass.
In October, All Aboard Ellwood purchased the old VFW building on Fourth Street, near where the caboose is located, which was once the home of the historic Merchants & Manufacturers organization.
The abandoned building was later determined to be unsafe and thus condemned.
After clearing out the interior contents, the building was demolished Jan. 26.
Santillo wanted to thank the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County for helping with the entire phase two process.
This leads to phase three, to build a replica passenger train station from scratch in the lot of the former VFW building.
Santillo said the train station replica will be used as a museum to honor the local railroad and industrial industries, as well as an events center for weddings, parties, business meetings and more.
“People are looking for that in Ellwood City,” Santillo said.
Currently, All Aboard Ellwood is looking for donations and community partners to help fundraise for the station, which Santillo would like to see built and opened in two to three years.
He said All Aboard Ellwood already has a list of members and donors, as well as partners in the county that have helped, such as the Hoyt Foundation and Amerikohl Mining Inc.
“We’ve had some good partnerships, and we’ve had some fun doing it,” Santillo said. “We’re all just working together for the betterment of southern Lawrence County.”
Santillo said all of the major community development groups for Ellwood City are on board with the idea, including borough council and administration, the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce, Ellwood City Revitalization and Ellwood City Community Enrichment.
Student council at Lincoln Junior-Senior High School is working on collecting donations for this initiative, under the guidance of government teacher David Gaibis.
“This is going to be a year-to-year, ongoing project,” Gaibis said.
Gaibis said the students are looking to collect donations through events like dances and the spring carnival, with some students collecting donations on the streets throughout the borough.
All Aboard Ellwood was originally a sub-organization of Ellwood City Community Enrichment, but has since established itself as its own non-profit agency.
More information on All Aboard Ellwood, as well as how to join and/or donate, can be found at allaboardellwood.com or on the All Aboard Ellwood Facebook page.
Everett Bleakney of the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, who is also on the board of All Aboard Ellwood, said the origins of the borough are built upon the railroad industry.
He said when Henry Waters Hartman founded Ellwood City in 1889, he did so with the goal of getting a railroad through the area.
“He wanted to see the trains make it from Pittsburgh to Chicago,” Bleakney said. “There were several different railroads in Ellwood City.”
Bleakney said the Union station, which is the model being used for the planned museum, was built in the early 1900s by the former Baltimore & Ohio Railroad.
There were other stations in neighboring communities, such as in Wampum and the Wurtemburg area of Perry Township.
The station shut down in the late ‘50s and was eventually demolished.
Bleakney said he is excited over the future museum, stating it is important to maintain the knowledge and historical artifacts of both the railroads and steel mills that were once a prevalent part of the borough.
He added Ellwood was a steel town, with the railroads contributing to its industrial nature.
“It’s something we have to maintain. I don’t want people to lose the perspective of why we’re here,” Bleakney said. “What Ellwood City builds, builds Ellwood City.”
