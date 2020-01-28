Alissa Jones death case moves closer to justice

Law enforcement authorities say the wait for the family of Alissa Jones to find some resolved in her death is nearing an end.
Jones, who was 19, died on July 2, 2019, after tractor trailer speeding through town struck her in front of her family's West Pittsburg home, totaling her car in the hit-and-run crash.
New Castle police have not yet charged the driver accused in her death. The department has been waiting about six months for the results of a state police accident construction report that is needed to complete their investigation.
City police Chief Bobby Salem said Monday that he received the state police report last week. Now, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa is reviewing all of the information in it, he said.
Attempts to reach Lamancusa for an update on his review of the case were unsuccessful Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, police are finalizing the details of the investigation and are awaiting paperwork from search warrants in preparation for filing charges, Salem said.
A weekend Facebook post by members of Jones' family demands justice for Alissa.
Jones' family last year hired the law firm of Dallas W. Hartman, which filed a civil lawsuit on their behalf against the man whom they believe was driving the rig that night. The trucking company and owners of the truck, and other affiliates, are named in the suit.
Hartman, who filed the civil case, said Monday the case is moving separately from the criminal case and that he expects it will be scheduled for argument court in the near future.
April Jones, Alissa's sister, said Monday that while their mother and grandmother are anxious to see some resolve, "I've been trying to be as patient as possible and do everything I can for my family. We want (the police) to get everything right. I understand it takes time."
Alissa Jones had just graduated from high school in West Virginia and was moving back to West Pittsburg for the summer when the accident occurred. She and her family had pulled up in front of their home on Center Avenue around 11 p.m. the night of June 30 and her family members had just gone into the house. As she was unloading her belongings from the car in the dark, the tractor-trailer approached and struck her, then drove away.
April heard the crash and ran outside to find her sister unconscious and bleeding on the pavement.
Alissa was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where she lay unresponsive in a coma in the intensive care unit, until her family, after conferring with the doctors, resolved on July 2 to have her life support system removed.
Salem said he has been in touch with the Jones family to keep them updated on the progress of the investigation into Alissa's death.
Phyllis Whitlock Jones, Alissa's mother who lives in West Virginia, described the family's anguish in a phone conversation Monday, saying, "I think the man proved he was a flight risk the moment he hit her. I don't understand how he lives with himself. He not only took my daughter, he took a part of us that will never be the same.
It was painful enough the night Alissa was struck down, she said. Then there was the night at the hospital, "when I had to make the most horrible choice as a parent. Now we have to deal with this legal system that's just exhausting.
"It's exhausting to know that this man left my daughter on the road clutching her diploma," her mother said, adding that she learned Alissa was conscious until she was medically sedated to be intubated.
"As a mother, that destroys me," Whitlock Jones said.
"It's something a mother should never have to see. I saw what his truck did to her, and it haunts me every night to know my daughter was not unconscious," she said. "The minute I touched her hand, I knew her fight was over and the choices I had to make, and that it was going to change our lives. That's what this man did.
"He continues to try to get away with it. My daughter's a victim here. Alissa's gone. She's not somewhere begging for justice. The justice is for her family and I just feel like we're being failed. She was going to be a criminal homicide detective, and she wanted to give answers to families as to why their loved ones died. Alissa will be her own one and only case.
"There's been so much mental anguish on this family, I just want a resolution to my daughter's case, whatever that might be. The amount of time it has taken to bring this man to justice has only added more to our pain and suffering."
Whitlock Jones said her 14-year-old daughter has written a letter to a judge, saying that her mother has taught her and her brothers and sisters from birth "that when you do something wrong, you admit it and face the consequences. Why can't this man do that?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.