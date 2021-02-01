New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.