State police are looking for information multiple break-ins at the Enon Valley Inn.
According to a police report, the break-in at the tavern at 1038 Main Street in the borough occurred between Jan. 15 and Saturday. Several bottles of alcohol, a television, neon and other signs, beer kegs, a set of moose antlers and caribou antlers were reported stolen.
Anyone who has information about the burglary and reported thefts is asked to contact the police at (724) 598-2211.
