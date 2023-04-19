An Akron, Ohio man is accused of pulling a gun on a woman and three children then firing four shots at her car.
New Castle police reported Emmit Guider, 32, led officers on a vehicle pursuit while driving a silver Hyundai with an Ohio license plate, then a foot chase before they captured him.
The gun incident reportedly occurred around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Electric Street.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police Guider is her ex-boyfriend. She said he entered the home by pushing open a window on the front porch and knocking over a television in the living room. He shouted at her, threatened her and wanted to fight another man who was in the house, she told police.
She said he then pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at her and her three children. They all ran into the kitchen to hide from him, she said, and he went outside and fired the gun at her car. He then drove off in a silver sedan, the report said.
A neighbor reportedly told police he heard arguing inside the woman’s house and saw a man exit with a black semiautomatic handgun and shoot it at an SUV parked on the street. Police said the woman’s car had damage from the gunfire.
Officers en route to the house saw a silver car matching the description of Guider’s vehicle, and as they tried to stop him he led them on a pursuit through the city’s West Side. He reportedly drove onto a curb on Sankey Street in the oncoming lane and his front and back tires were punctured, police reported.
He then drove into a parking lot and turned his car around so it faced the police cruiser, the complaint states. He stayed inside the car and ignored police orders to show his hands then he got out and ran.
He eventually gave up and laid face down behind a building, according to the report.
An officer reported he found a plastic bag nearby that contained orange folded paper with suspected crack cocaine in it.
Guider is charged with five counts each of criminal attempt at aggravated assault and recklessly endangering other persons and one count each of prohibited possession of a firearm, burglary, fleeing and eluding police, criminal attempt at simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and a stop sign violation.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $100,000.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court.
