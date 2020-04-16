The New Castle Municipal Airport will receive a $30,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The funds will come from more than $10 million made available from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help airports affected by the prevention of, preparation for and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
“Airports across western Pennsylvania are our access to the skies,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly. “Right now, they need help to get through the temporary slowdown as a result of COVID-19. Thank you to the Trump Administration and the FAA for supporting our aviators, future travelers, and rich aviation history with these CARES Act grants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.