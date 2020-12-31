A service for city residents looking to dispose of their Christmas trees for free will begin Friday.
Aiken Refuse will pick up trees free of decorations and cut into four inch pieces until Jan. 14 on normal garbage days.
Public works will also pick up trees for $5 via a yellow zip tag sold at city hall.
Services will run from Friday until Feb. 15.
