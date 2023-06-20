Aiken Refuse announced effective July 1 there will be a new recycling schedule for city customers in 2023.
For city customers, recycling pickup will now be the same day as the weekly trash pickup for specified weeks.
The specified weeks are July 3-7, July 17-21, July 31-Aug. 4, Aug. 14-18, Aug. 28-Sept. 1, Sept. 11-15, Sept. 25-29, Oct. 9-13, Oct. 23-27, Nov. 6-10, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 4-8 and Dec. 18-22.
Customers are asked to place their recyclables with their trash during those specified weeks for recycling.
The Ellwood City-based company also wanted residents to note regular service will be held on holidays except for Christmas and New Year’s Day.
For customers who have pickup on those days, pickup will be one day later.
