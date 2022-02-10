No injuries were reported Thursday morning when a garbage truck slid off a road in Hickory Township and was perched on a hillside.
The truck, owned by Aiken Refuse, was traveling on Muddy Creek Road in Slippery Rock Township around 7 a.m. when it skidded on solid ice. It slid backwards and was sliding down the hillside toward the Slippery Rock Creek, about 100 yards below, but stopped inside a group of the trees.
"There were terrible road conditions," said Slippery Rock Township volunteer fire Chief Charles Peak, who responded to the scene.
The lane has a dirt and gravel base and there was no salt on it, he said. The driver was not able to drive it back up the hill, and two companies that responded — Hovis Recovery and Jacobs Towing — tried to move it with larger towing equipment, but decided to leave it there and wait until the road conditions are more favorable, Peak said.
The identities of the driver and passenger were not available Thursday afternoon. The state police also responded, and the Shenango Area Fire District and the Portersville Volunteer Fire Department both provided mutual aid.
The scene was cleared at noon.
"We're waiting until late next week to try to get the truck out after the ice is melted," Peak said, adding, "it's hung up there on some pretty large trees."
Meanwhile, the Slippery Rock Township supervisors have closed that portion of the road, he said.
