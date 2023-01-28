It was a flawed system.
That’s how Matt Aiken, owner and general manager of Ellwood City-based Aiken Refuse, described the yellow-tag system used for New Castle garbage services the past three years.
“It was a system that we were not very familiar with, and it wasn’t that popular,” Aiken said.
New Castle’s current contract with Aiken Refuse expires on March 31.
During the Jan. 19 council meeting, Aiken was the lone bidder for a new garbage and recycling services contract.
During the reading of the bid, the bid seemed to stipulate either a return to a bag system — similar to the previous city-run “blue bag” program — or a bin system. Under its bid proposal, the company’s yellow tags would not return.
However, Aiken clarified the bid proposal is actually a “hybrid” system that includes both bins and bags, allowing residents to choose what garbage service they would like.
“There’s a large number of people that love the cans, and there’s a lot of demand for bags,” Aiken said.
The bid also includes continued recycling service.
Council will vote on whether to approve or deny Aiken’s bid proposal in February.
Bid specifications
Under the proposed garbage bid, residents will be offered to use a 95-gallon bin, at $23 a month, with residents billed every quarter.
A 45-gallon cart is optional, as well as a yearly spring clean-up. Getting an additional 95-gallon bin would be an additional $20 a month, and picking up bulky, large and white goods would be $15, $10 and $15 an item, respectively.
Residents would also have the option to buy bags at $3.50 each, with an extra $15 charge for large or bulky items. Bags can be purchased in stores.
Aiken said if council accepts the new contract, only accounts paid in full without late fees would be eligible to sign up for the bins.
However, those residents with late fees would be allowed to purchase individual bags.
Of course, he said residents could always pay what is owed on their accounts in the future in order to get the bins.
Aiken’s current yellow-tag system was broken down into three levels, with property owners billed every three months in advance of service rendered.
When payment was received, tags would be mailed directly to residents. Payments per quarter were due on Dec. 15, March 15, June 15 and Sept. 15.
Level one was five stickers per month and 15 stickers per quarter for $16 a month and $48 per quarter. Level two was 10 stickers per month and 30 stickers per quarter, for $23.50 per month and $70.50 per quarter. Level three was 15 stickers per month and 45 stickers per quarter, for $31 per month and $93 per quarter.
The company’s bid proposal equates to around the same price as the level two tag system, while the price of individual bags would be slightly more expensive per bag than the old blue bag program, which, toward the end of its service, cost between $2-3 per bag.
The city, as part of it Act 47 exit plan, was forced to discontinue its garbage program and sell off its assets, including its garbage trucks. The city had been running its blue bag program since the 1990s.
Listening to feedback
Aiken said he and the company have listened to the feedback that residents have given over the last three years.
He noted much of the problems residents faced with the yellow-tag system dealt with the tags themselves, as often times they would not reach customers due to errors with mail delivery.
“The tag system was never our idea to begin with,” Aiken said. “We knew there was going to be flaws, and there was.”
Aiken said the company normally doesn’t work with tags, but said whenever city council sent out requests for bids, the governing body’s specifications for the bids were for tags.
Aiken and Grove City-based Tri-County Industries were the two companies that sent out bids for tags, with Aiken being the lowest bidder.
Aiken claims the company had no input in the 80-page contract, stating the company followed what it was asked to do in the document.
Residents, for the past three years, have spoken publicly at council meetings regarding their displeasure for Aiken and the tags, specifically the amount of tags that had to be purchased per quarter.
Other complaints revolved around customer service, late fees, errors on registering payments and paying bills and citations and reported threats to be placed in jail over the late fees.
In a previous statement, the company said it has been working to address residents’ concerns, while improving its billing software and received customer service training. The statement said some problems arose from customers not realizing they are billed every three months, and blamed incorrect customer contact information for overdue balances.
That message was echoed by City Administrator Chris Frye, who noted that some residents might not have been fully aware of the terms of the contract, which stated the amount of tags and the amount billed per quarter.
He said he and city council are working to do what they can to make sure the next garbage contract is as fair and fiscally responsible for the residents as possible.
City council has been mixed on Aiken’s performance, with members such as Mayor Bryan Cameron and members Pat Cioppa and Eric Ritter not having any personal problems with the company, but all have noted the tag system has been a major issue as well as problems with communication from the company.
Aiken noted the company itself can only hand out late-fee notice letters, and does not have the power to put people in jail over late fees.
He also said the company has thousands of other customers in different municipalities with little to no complaints for its bin service as compared to the city with the tag system.
What other
municipalities offer
With Aiken’s bid proposal out in the open, The News compared the offer to what some of the other municipalities in the county offer for garbage.
Ellwood City Borough offers garbage, yard waste and recycling services to its residents through Big Beaver-based Valley Waste Service.
The borough either allows residents to choose between a 45-gallon or 96-gallon waste container.
The borough also allows residents to purchase individual yellow waste bags, which can be purchased at three area stores, with residents able to place as many bags at their curb as needed.
The cost per month is $17.69 for the 96-gallon container or $14.94 for the 45-gallon container. Residents can buy a roll of bags, which is 10, for $25.
Residents can also pick up specialty bins for recycling and yard waste for $63 and $62 respectively as a flat rate.
Councilman Brad Ovial said since the garbage contract took effect in July 2021, the reception from the residents has been generally positive, minus a period last year where service was slowed or skipped due to a shortage of staff.
“When they have a full staff, they are great,” Ovial said. “There’s different options in Ellwood City, and it seems to be working out well.”
Ovial said he feels borough residents are happy with the different options that are available to them.
For example, he feels a lot of older and/or single residents tend to simply buy a roll of yellow bags, to use at their pleasure, since they don’t produce as much trash.
At the same time, those that have a large family, who produces more trash, can take advantage of the different bin sizes and not have to worry about buying yellow bags.
Ovial said either way, the garbage service works as a convenience for residents, not having to wait for tags to be mailed in or feel threatened that tags would be stolen.
He said given Aiken’s proposed bid for New Castle is very similar to what is offered in Ellwood, he feels city residents should feel happy, stating it is a good service.
“They should copy Ellwood because it works,” Ovial said. “It works in Ellwood.”
Ovial noted the reason Valley Waste was chosen over Aiken was due to Valley Waste being the lowest bidder when bids came in.
New Wilmington Borough currently contracts garbage and recycling services with Tri-County Industries, where each household is given both a brown 95-gallon tote for garbage, and a blue 95-gallon tote for recycling.
Due to increased costs for wages and services, Tri-County charged higher rates for the borough, leading borough council to increase the amount per month for residents from $16 to $21.
Enon Valley Borough uses Aiken, which charges residents $54 every three months, while some residents use Valley Waste, with South New Castle Borough also contracting with Aiken, which charges $36.25 per quarter.
Bessemer Borough uses Youngstown-based Republic Services, which costs residents $26 a month for garbage and recycling, with Volant Borough using Waste Management Services, which charges residents $15 a month.
Meanwhile, New Beaver and Ellport boroughs allow residents to choose between either Aiken, Valley Waste or Waste Management, while Wampum doesn’t contract garbage for residents, allowing residents to choose their own provider.
