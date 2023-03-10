New Castle residents can begin purchasing “orange bags” for garbage collection.
In a letter sent out to residents, Ellwood City-based Aiken Refuse said bags will be available to be purchased at local stores within city limits when the new garbage contract takes effect April 1.
For now, the stores include: Last Minit Mart at 1010 Wilmington Road, Last Minit Mart at 513 Montgomery Ave., Cascade Express at 1302 Moravia St., Cascade Express at 500 S. Cascade St., Save-A-Lot at 1134 Butler Ave. and the Aiken Refuse office at 1613 Wampum Road in Ellwood City.
More locations for the bags will be announced in the future. The full letter that was sent out to residents can be viewed at the city website at newcastlepa.org.
Aiken said the bags, which are 32 gallons each, will not be sold individually, and will only be sold in rolls of 10 at $35 per roll, which equates to $3.50 per bag.
“There will be no minimum required number of bags to be purchased per quarter,” Aiken said in its letter.
The city’s current contract with Aiken, which uses the yellow-tag system, will end March 31.
On April 1, a new three-year contract will begin, which allows residents to solely use the bags, or additionally sign up for a 95-gallon tote.
If residents want to solely use the bags then recycling, leaf and Christmas tree pickup are included in the price. However, residents must use the Aiken bags.
If residents want to use the tote, they can place any kind of bag in the totes, and can purchase additional orange bags to use as well.
The cost for the totes is a one-time fee of $75, plus a bill of $69 per quarter, or $23 a month. Residents will be billed quarterly.
Residents who sign up for totes will be billed on Dec. 15 for services in January, February and March, March 15 for services in April, June and July, June 15 for services in July, August and September, and Sept. 15 for services in October, November and December.
Residents are able to sign up or cancel their totes after every quarter.
Aiken Refuse can be reached at (724) 758-9400 or at contact@aikenrefuse.com.
