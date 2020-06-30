Statewide Small Business Assistance Program has begun accepting applications from local small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
“This grant program funded by the CARES Act is aimed at helping small businesses hurt by the pandemic get back on their feet,” state Rep. Chris Sainato said. “Eligible businesses can use the funding in a number of ways, from paying utility bills and rent accrued while closed to purchasing safety-related items and equipment.
“There will be several rounds of funding under the program. I’m encouraging all eligible businesses in our community to apply.”
Sainato said that to be eligible to apply, and business must:
•Have 25 or fewer full-time equivalent employees prior to Feb. 15, 2020.
•Be physically located, certified to do business, and generate at least 51 percent of its revenues in Pennsylvania.
•Have annual revenue of $1 million or less prior to the impact of COVID-19.
The program includes a total of $225 million in CARES Act funding: $100 million for small businesses hurt by COVID-19, $100 million for businesses owned and operated by socially and economically disadvantaged people and $25 million for loan deferrals and losses for lenders.
Grants will range from $5,000 to $50,000, based on annual revenues.
Businesses can apply by visiting this link: https://pabusinessgrants.com/.
