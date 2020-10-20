Nina Ahmad, the Democratic nominee for auditor general, said Tuesday that if elected she’ll be an independent watchdog who will make sure the public is informed about how and how well their tax dollars are being spent.
“People say this is an obscure office,” she said. “It won’t be obscure if I’m in it.”
Ahmad is running against Republican Tim DeFoor, the Dauphin County controller, to succeed Eugene DePasquale who can’t run for re-election due to a two-term limit for the office. DePasquale, a Democrat, is running for Congress in the 10th District against Republican incumbent Scott Perry.
Ahmad said she would like to take a “67-county” approach to the job to ensure that members of the public have access to her office regardless of where they live.
“My goal in this office, as the fiscal watchdog, is to make sure that not only are your tax dollars used with integrity but with maximum transparency,” Ahmad said in a Tuesday interview with editors of CNHI’s Pennsylvania newspapers.
Ahmad has a doctorate degree in chemistry and has worked as a molecular biologist, but more recently she’d served as Philadelphia’s deputy mayor for public engagement and as president of the Philadelphia chapter of the National Organization of Women. In the June primary, she won the Democratic nomination in a crowded field of six candidates, ending up with more than 100,00 votes more than the next-closest candidate.
She is seeking a post that’s been held almost exclusively by Democrats for decades. Only one Republican — Barbara Hafer, who served from 1989 to 1997 — has held this post in the last 60 years.
Ahmad immigrated to this country at the age of 21 from Bangladesh and if elected she will be the first woman of color elected to statewide office in Pennsylvania history.
“How do I capitalize on that? Not just for myself but to make sure those barriers are broken,” she said. “We are a deeply flawed country. Even though I love this country that has given me refuge,” she said.
Ahmad said she hopes to “build on” the efforts made by DePasquale, who has used the office to do both traditional audits as well as performance audits that explore social and political issues.
Ahmad said she’s excited about the independence that being auditor general would afford her.
“Having racial and gender equity in how our dollars are used is something I’m really interested in,” she said.
Ahmad noted that when she ran in the primary, she did so without the backing of the local Democratic Party establishment and she still won 72% of the vote in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Democratic Committee and Mayor Jim Kenney backed Pittsburgh Controller Michael Lamb who finished second in the race for the auditor general nomination.
She said that broadband access, health care and prescription drug costs have emerged as key concerns that she would seek to tackle if elected.
“This is a tiny example of the type of feedback I want to provide,” Ahmad said. “To make a recommendation we have to think of the end-user and make recommendations based on that,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.