The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General has opened a hotline to accept complaints from people who might be experiencing detrimental effects from the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
People may call (724) 858-4689, email derailment@attorneygeneral.gov or visit www.attorneygeneral.gov/norfolk-southern-derailment.
“Pennsylvanians have a constitutional right to clean air and pure water, and I am committed to defending that right,” acting Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “The derailment of this train, including multiple rail cars carrying hazardous materials, has the potential to impact Pennsylvania, as the site is less than one mile from the Pennsylvania border.
People also may visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s online train derailment dashboard for more details about the derailment response, including resources on air and water testing, health assessments, and cleaning services.
