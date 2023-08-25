It’s official. The former FirstMerit Bank building will be demolished.
The Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County on Thursday voted 4-1 to sign an agreement with Michigan-based Dore & Associates for the demolition of 25 N. Mill St., which is in the county repository.
The authority previously approved a $624,600 contract with Dore, 3-0, during its July 27 meeting, with Thursday’s action being the formal agreement. The estimated cost for the demolition and engineering is expected to be around $644,600.
Frank Telesz, who was absent during the July meeting, was the lone dissenting vote because he thought, although Dore was the lowest responsible bidder, the authority should prioritize county or state businesses for the work.
“We have a lot of qualified contractors in Lawrence County,” Telesz said.
County Planning and Community Development Director Amy McKinney said the cost of the project will be split 50-50 between the county, through the Redevelopment Authority, and the City of New Castle. The county and city are using American Rescue Plan Act funding for the demolition.
Separate agreements were unanimously approved with the city and its engineering firm, RAR Engineering, for the project.
McKinney said representatives from the planning office, the city, RAR and Dore, along with police Chief Bobby Salem and fire Chief Mike Kobbe, will have a “kickoff” meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting will discuss the full work schedule, work plan, technical specifications, asbestos removal and demolition plan, which will be disclosed to the public following the meeting.
McKinney noted Thursday that Dore is expected to begin work the week of Sept. 11. The full block of Mill Street near the building will be closed to traffic.
The former FirstMerit building has been abandoned and vacant for more than seven years.
Developer Thomas Wilson of Pittsburgh-based company 2BOrNot2B purchased the building in 2018, but his plans for the building fell through, leading the building to go through a tax upset sale, and later a free-and-clear sale.
After the building failed to sell, it went into the county repository. Following its demolition, the city and county are partnering to create a green space area.
