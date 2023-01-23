Sizable quantities of suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and other narcotics, 11 guns and more than $12,000 in cash were seized Friday when narcotics agents raided two houses in the City of New Castle.
Officers served sealed search warrants simultaneously at two houses around noon in the 600 block of South Ray Street and the 300 block of East Wallace Avenue.
Members of the New Castle police critical incident response team breached the door of the Ray Street house, and once inside, they reportedly seized 86 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 550 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 109.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 30 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 14 naloxone strips, according to a criminal complaint. They also confiscated eight guns, a cocaine press and three gun magazines, four cell phones and a digital scale, and they impounded a black Ford Fusion hybrid sedan.
At the same time, agents from the county’s drug task force, now designated as the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, also breached the door of the East Wallace Avenue house, seizing a total of $12,547 in cash, 8.1 additional grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 10.1 more grams of suspected crack cocaine, 1.7 gram of cocaine, 10 unidentified white pills, 35 Suboxone strips, three more guns and numerous rounds of ammunition, the criminal complaint said.
The police arrested Courtney Cortez, “Que Ball” Johnson, 35, and Kelsey Lyn Parks, 29, in connection with the seizures, both of whom have addresses listed at the East Wallace Avenue house.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the two searches are connected, in that his agents believe Johnson was using a room in the Ray Street house as the main stash house, according to their investigation.
“He would re-up his supply whenever they needed more,” he said, explaining that typically, drug dealers don’t do transactions out of the stash house, they just replenish their product there.
Lamancusa said Johnson would be considered a middle- to upper-level dealer. He estimated the confiscated drugs have a total street value of about $60,000, “and that’s a conservative estimate.
“This was one of the larger ones recently,” he said. “We have reached out to our federal partners to discuss sending this case to the federal system for indictment. We don’t have a confirmation yet, but given these quantities of drugs, they certainly fall within the eligibility for federal prosecution.”
Agents found a receipt for one of the guns inside of a gun case in the East Wallace Avenue house, with a birthday card from Parks to Johnson, according to the court papers. The receipt showed the gun was bought at a gun store two years ago on Johnson’s birthday. He reportedly has a past felony conviction and is not allowed to possess a gun.
Participating in the raids were the Lawrence County District Attorney’s special investigative unit, the New Castle Police Department and its critical response team.
Johnson is charged with 11 counts of prohibited possession of a firearm, six counts of possession of controlled substances, two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on an $80,000 bond.
Parks is facing four counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm.
Russo also arraigned her and committed her to the jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
