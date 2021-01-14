Narcotics agents say a South Side man threw two bags of suspected narcotics from a window when they went there Wednesday to search his house.
Lawrence County District Attorney agents arrested Billy Eugene Flory, 55, of 574 E. Long Ave., during the search and drug seizure.
According to a criminal complaint, the bags contained 2.3 gross grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl, and 1.5 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine. The agents also confiscated a lottery fold from inside the house that contained suspected 0.7 gram of suspected heroin or fentanyl.
Also during the search, they seized 16 unopened suboxone strips and a digital scale, the report said, and they confiscated $214 from Flory's possession.
The officers reported that as they entered Flory's house with a sealed search warrant around 4 a.m., a detective saw Flory throw the bags from the window of a staircase landing into the front yard. Flory was one of six people in the house when the agents arrived, the report said. The others were released.
Flory is charged with three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Thursday by Senior District Judge Scott A. McGrath, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.