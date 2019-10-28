Agents seize heroin, crack in hotel room raid

Three men are in custody, one with a broken foot from jumping from a third-floor window, as police seized quantities of heroin, crack cocaine and cash stemming from a Saturday raid of a Shenango Township hotel room.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's Drug Task Force and special investigative unit, in concert with Shenango police, served a sealed search warrant on a third-floor room at Super 8 located along on U.S. 422 around 7:30 a.m. As police knocked on the hotel room door, two men, identified as Christepher Adair Horton, 35, of Cleveland, and Isaac Bohdan Anderson, 32, of 606 Raymond St., New Castle, tried to make a quick getaway by jumping from a window when police arrived. The third man, Eddie James Johnson, 45, of Detroit, and two women were in the room when police entered.
The officers reported in criminal complaints that they found an array of suspected narcotics, including heroin and crack cocaine, both loose and packaged in plastic bags, in the room and outside near where the men had jumped.
Police said that after Horton jumped he tried to flee from the officers but was caught. Anderson, the other male who jumped, refused to adhere to police commands, according to the paperwork. Officers tried unsuccessfully to stop Anderson with a Taser, and they chased him across the highway and caught him in the parking lot near Giant Eagle, the report said.
Police noted there was a large amount of white powder on a table inside the hotel room when they entered. Outside, multiple plastic bags containing suspected narcotics were scattered in a path and under the window from where the men had jumped. Those items were confiscated. One of the bags, found between some bushes, contained suspected heroin that weighed about 72.31 grams, the report said.
Other bags that were found contained suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and heroin. Police found 17 bundles of suspected heroin — about 3 1/2 bricks — with bags stamped with music symbols, totaling 36.86 grams, the report said.
Items found inside the room included quantities of suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine, two oxymorphone hydrochloride pills in an unmarked bottle, $458 in cash, and various pieces of suspected drug paraphernalia. Police said Horton had another $1,770 in cash in his pockets.
Altogether, all of the suspected controlled substances confiscated amounted to 158.18 grams of heroin, 50.57 grams of crack cocaine and 3.6 grams of marijuana.
Ambulance personnel on standby treated superficial cuts that Horton sustained on his hands from jumping.
Police reported that while the suspects were at the city jail, another ambulance was summoned after Horton and Anderson complained of pain in their legs and feet from having jumped out of the window. They were taken to UPMC Jameson, where Horton was diagnosed with a broken foot and given a walking boot. He then was taken back to the city jail.
A woman who was in the hotel room when the police arrived told agents in an interview that she had met Johnson online and they arranged to meet on Friday. She said that Anderson and the other woman picked her up in Erie and traveled to the Shenango Township hotel.
Police noted that Anderson was wanted on an active parole warrant out of Michigan and that he is to be extradited.
Each of the three men are facing multiple counts of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were committed to the Lawrence County jail during the weekend. The amounts of their jail bonds were unavailable Sunday.
