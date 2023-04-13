Lawrence County narcotics officers took 130 grams of suspected cocaine and $1,680 in suspected drug money off the streets when they raided a Lower East Side home.
Members of the Lawrence County District Attorney’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area group served a sealed search warrant around 6 a.m. Wednesday at a house in the 600 block of Court Street. They arrested Jeremy Lamarr Perkins, 32, of that address, who was at home when they entered.
They additionally seized a 9 millimeter handgun magazine, a handgun drum magazine and a fold containing suspected fentanyl from the house.
Perkins is charged with one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until they are proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
