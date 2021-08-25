A Union Township man is facing new charges after parole agents reportedly found guns and drug paraphernalia in his home.
State parole agents, in cooperation with the Union Township police, arrested Shane Michael Page, 32, of 303 Grandview Ave., around 11 p.m. Monday.
According to a criminal complaint, officers received information that Page, who was on parole, was in possession of a gun.
The police knocked on his door and Page answered it and was arrested, the report said. Another man also was inside the house.
The agents found a 9-millimeter gun in the couch cushions, the report said. The police then obtained a search warrant and searched the house.
They also confiscated a loaded .22-caliber mini revolver, two digital weight scales, $1,664 in cash, suspected drug paraphernalia.
Page was lodged in the Lawrence County jail on a detainer for violating state parole. Police noted that he has past felony convictions for robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, firearms and narcotics trafficking.
They also noted that the 9-millimeter handgun had been reported stolen in Sharon.
His new charges in connection with the arrest by probation officers were filed Tuesday by the Lawrence County District Attorney's detective bureau. Page is facing two counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set a jail bond of $25,000.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.