A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh returned an indictment following a five-month wiretap investigation targeting a drug trafficking organization operating in the Pittsburgh area.
The indictment charges a total of 24 individuals residing in Pittsburgh with violations of federal drug and firearm laws, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Friday.
All of the defendants named in the charges are from Pittsburgh and its surrounding area and none are from Lawrence County.
Two men named in the nine-count indictment remain at large. They are Mark Cook, 55, of Clairton, and Marvin Coates, 49, of Pittsburgh.
“This office is committed to protecting the residents of Western Pennsylvania from those whose violent and destructive actions jeopardize the safety and well-being of our communities,” Olshan said. “Together with our trusted law enforcement partners at the FBI, DEA, and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, we will continue our effort to hold accountable the most dangerous offenders through effective enforcement of federal drug and firearm laws.”
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
