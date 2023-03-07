State and federal narcotics agents charged 57 defendants in two separate related federal indictments and criminal complaints for reportedly violating federal narcotics and firearms laws.
Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said in a news release agents from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security Investigations in the Western District of Pennsylvania launched an investigation into a violent street gang operating in western Pennsylvania in 2018.
Agents received information from confidential sources, conducted more than 50 controlled buys from members of the organization and used other investigative techniques over the course of this lengthy probe. In May 2022, agents commenced court-authorized Title III interception of telephones used by members of the drug trafficking organization, according to the news release.
The wiretaps revealed that the organization, the DTO, was trafficking drugs in Indiana, Westmoreland, and Armstrong counties in Pennsylvania; and the cities of Cleveland, Phoenix, Seattle, Minneapolis, Wichita, Kansas; and in Mexico.
The interceptions revealed that Arizona-sourced drugs, which consisted of fentanyl (in both pill and powdered form), heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, were being distributed in western Pennsylvania communities by the western Pennsylvania members of the DTO.
During the past 10 months, investigators seized more than 673 pounds of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills, more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 16 pounds each of fentanyl powder and cocaine, more than $600,000 in cash, nine vehicles and 47 guns.
“These defendants exploited our neighborhoods as they dealt deadly fentanyl and other drugs without a second thought to the harm being inflicted on the community,” FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall said. “This multi-state state operation is an outstanding example of what federal, state and local law enforcement can accomplish when we work together to target the individuals who threaten the safety and stability of our neighborhoods. The FBI is committed to working with our partners to rid the streets of this type of criminal activity and the violence that so often accompanies it.”
The four-count indictment, returned Feb. 14 and unsealed Friday, was brought against 25 Pennsylvania and Ohio residents. They are: Ohio residents Robert Hurst, 44, of North Royalton and Travis Ezekiel, 34, Torrence Lyde, 33, and DeAngelo Ward, 33, of Cleveland; and Pennsylvania residents Barry Baker, 44, Michael Brown, 41, Melissa Frain, 34, Frank Gardner, 38, Lamar Johnson, 40, Cathie Payson, 52, and Misti Durante, 38, all of Indiana; Kayda Burek, 23, Joseph Busch, 43, Kasmin James, 38, Thomas King, Jr., 55, Devan Nicholson, 29, and Christine Cafazzo, 53, all of New Kensington; Ernest Clinton, 40, of Leechburg; Keith Hurst, 45, of Tarentum; Lonnie McCann, 48, of Pittsburgh; Kareem Middlebrook, 41, and David Williams, 60, both of Creekside; Milton Paschal, 43, of Arnold; Kevin Thomas, 46, of Vandergrift; and Ashley Weston, 38, of Muncy.
The Indictment charges all defendants with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, from August 2018 to February 2023, in the Western District of Pennsylvania. All defendants are facing mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years in prison.
Middlebrook also is charged at count two with possession with intent to distribute a quantify of fentanyl, on or about May 2, 2022 (The statute calls for a maximum sentence of 20 years of incarceration); at count three with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, on or about May 2, 2022 (The statute calls for a maximum sentence of ten years of incarceration) and at count four with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (the statute calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years of incarceration).
A one-count Superseding indictment returned Feb. 14, and unsealed Friday named these following 29 individuals as defendants:
Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza, 53, Samuel Aguirre, 21, Marcos Armenta, 22, Mark Camacho, 24, Erivan Guerrero, 22, Marcos Monarrez, Jr., 23, Jairo Morales, 21, Jairo Morales, 21, Valerie Sanchez, 35, Heaven West, 21, Humberto Arredondo-Soto, 23, Diego Monarrez, 21, Jesus Lopez, 21, and Jesus Ramirez, 25, all of Phoenix; Robert Foster, 25, of Buckeye, Arizona; Donald Garwood, 40, and Emmanuel Lopez, 27, and Luis Chavez-Ortega, 26, of Glendale, Arizona; Cesar Monarrez, 25, of Maricopa, Arizona; Stephanie Ortiz, 24, of Avondale, Arizona; Carlos Zamora, 27, and Colby Barrow, 29, both of Peoria, Arizona; Bryce Hill, 25, of Seattle; Donnell Collins, 27, and Diamond Williams-Dorsey, 29, both of Cleveland; Mohamed Kariye, 34, and Alicia Parks, 24, both of Kent, Washington; Avante Nix, 20, of Saint Paul; James Pinkston, 32, of Pittsburgh, and Sahal Sahal, 36, of SeaTac, Washington.
The Superseding Indictment charges all defendants with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, from April 2022 to January 2023, in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The statute calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years of incarceration.
Three additional defendants are charged by criminal complaint. Raheem Hurst, 25, of Garfield Heights, Ohio; Leah Jackson, 37, of New Kensington and Samantha Jones. 40. of Arnold, are charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine. The statute calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years of incarceration.
Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.
Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. is prosecuting these cases for the government.
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, and FBI Pittsburgh’s Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force conducted the investigation leading to the charges in this case. Additional federal agencies participating in this investigation include HSI and FBI in Phoenix and Seattle, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service — Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the United States Marshals Service, and the Federal Air Marshals Service. Other participating agencies include the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, New Kensington Police Department, Westmoreland County Detectives, Indiana Borough Police Department, Phoenix (Arizona) Police Department, Scottsdale (Arizona) Police Department, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Valuable assistance was provided by the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, and the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office.
An indictment or a superseding indictment is an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty or adjudicated in federal court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.